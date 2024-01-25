Cummins clinches ICC Men’s cricketer of the year 2023

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the Australian cricketer has taken an outstanding year of achievements on both ends of the pitch.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) Australia's cricket captain Pat Cummins clinched the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2023.

As a player, Cummins showcased exceptional all-round performance in Test cricket. Playing a pivotal role in Australia's pace attack, he also displayed batting prowess when needed. In the opening Ashes Test in Birmingham, Cummins contributed a solid 38 runs in a challenging situation. Besides it, his four-wicket haul ensured that Australia's target remained below 300. Cummins' fighting knock at 229/8 turned the tide in favor of Australia in a thrilling Test.

In ODIs, Cummins delivered crucial performances with the bat in the lower order and made breakthroughs with his economical bowling spells. The cricketing maestro concluded the remarkable year with a second 10-wicket haul in Test cricket, contributing significantly to Australia's series win against Pakistan.

Cummins, who assumed the captaincy in late 2021, led his team to remarkable heights, securing victories in major tournaments. The highlights of his captaincy include winning the ICC World Test Championship Final, retaining the Ashes, and achieving a historic sixth triumph in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pat Cummins had a stellar 2023, overcoming an initial setback of losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India. The year witnessed Australia's emphatic victory over India in the WTC final at The Oval, a successful Ashes defense in England, and a remarkable comeback in the World Cup. Despite losing the first two games, Australia clinched nine consecutive victories, securing the World Cup trophy for a record sixth time.

In a tough competition, Cummins outshone compatriot Travis Head and the Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja to claim the coveted award.