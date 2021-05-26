UrduPoint.com
Cummins Name Babar Among Toughest Batsmen He Bowled

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:38 PM

Cummins name Babar among toughest batsmen he bowled

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, has named Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam among the toughest batsmen he has bowled to so far in his international career

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Australian pacer Pat Cummins, has named Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam among the toughest batsmen he has bowled to so far in his international career.

In a question and answer session on his YouTube channel, Pat Cummins, who was the number one ranked Test bowler in the world, listed the battles he enjoyed against several batsmen from around the world.

Babar has scored 2,194, 4,077 and 2,168 runs in 31 Tests, 85 ODIs and 58 T20s.

"These are the best in the world and are the obvious ones as they don't have any weaknesses.

Each team has a couple of batters that are toughest to bowl to, but you want to face those challenges as it is most rewarding," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

"You talk about Joe Root and Ben Stokes from England. Then obviously, Pujara and Virat Kohli from India. You have got Kane Williamson and Babar Azam. In South Africa, there was AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis is there. Every team has a couple of guys who are the prized wickets," the right-arm quick, who has played 34 Tests, 69 ODIs and 30 T20s, taking 164, 111, and 37 wickets, respectively, he said.

