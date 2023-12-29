Cummins takes two as Pakistan chase Australia Test win

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Australia skipper Pat Cummins removed Pakistan counterpart Shan Masood for a stubborn 60 with the race to win the second Test in Melbourne finely poised on Friday.

At tea on day four, the visitors were 129-3 as they chase 317 for their first Test win in Australia since 1995, with the deficit reduced to 188.

They lost Masood just as he looked destined for a big score, with Cummins enticing an edge that carried to Steve Smith at slip.

At the break, the dangerous Babar Azam was not out on 35 and Saud Shakeel on 10.

Opener Abdullah Shafique departed for four during a tricky session before lunch, caught by Usman Khawaja in the slips off Mitchell Starc following a period of intense pressure.

Iman-ul-Haq survived the initial blitz, but was no match after the break for Cummins, who sent down a probing ball that nipped back and trapped him lbw for 12.

Masood was given out by the umpire for lbw on 12, but it was overturned on review and he quickly got back in his stride, with a majestic drive through the covers for four off Nathan Lyon.

He took a nasty ball to the ribs that needed treatment, but was undeterred and raced to a gutsy 50 before Cummins again came to Australia's rescue with his seventh wicket of the match so far.

The highest-ever successful fourth innings run chase at the Melbourne cricket Ground was 332-7 by England in 1928, with scores over 300 rare.

The Pakistanis padded up after the hosts were all out in their second innings for 262, after resuming on 187-6.

Mir Hamza was the best of the bowlers with 4-32, while Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-76.

Alex Carey slammed 53 to help Australia build their overnight lead and quieten chatter about his form after losing his place in the one-day side to Josh Inglis.

He resumed on 16 after Australia had bounced back from 16-4 thanks to an attacking 96 from Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith's gutsy 50.

Carey, who made his first and only Test hundred in Melbourne a year ago, hit consecutive fours in his first over from Hasan Ali to build confidence.

At the other end, Starc lived dangerously and fell for nine with the impressive Afridi getting the breakthrough on a pitch still offering a bit for the bowlers.

Azam took the sharp chance at slip after Starc miscued a drive.

Cummins made a breezy 16 but was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan off Aamer Jamal, while Lyon crunched two straight fours off Jamal, then was bowled for 11 three deliveries later.

Carey brought up his sixth Test half-century before being the last man out, lbw to Hamza.