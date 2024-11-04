Cummins to the rescue as Australia grind past Pakistan in opening ODI

Skipper Pat Cummins kept his cool under pressure with a gritty unbeaten 32 to steer Australia to a nervy two wicket defeat of Pakistan in the first of three one-day internationals on Monday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Skipper Pat Cummins kept his cool under pressure with a gritty unbeaten 32 to steer Australia to a nervy two wicket defeat of Pakistan in the first of three one-day internationals on Monday.

Chasing 204, they reached the target with 99 balls to spare at the Melbourne cricket Ground, surviving a huge scare when they lost three wickets in five balls.

"Wonderful match but it got a little tighter than I would have liked it there," said Cummins.

With Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head on paternity leave, the world champions had a new-look opening partnership in Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short.

But Short lasted just four balls before top-edging to Saim Ayub off Shaheen Shah Afridi while Fraser-McGurk's luck ran out on 16, slapping Naseem Shah to Irfan Khan at mid-on.

The experienced Steve Smith steadied the ship alongside Josh Inglis.

They put on 85 for the third wicket before Smith was undone by Haris Rauf on 44, well caught by Ayub at backward point.

Inglis followed for 49 soon after going for a big hit off Afridi, taken by Khan on his knees.

And when Rauf removed Marnus Labuschagne (16) three balls later, then Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck, Australia were suddenly 139-6 and it was game on.

Mohammad Hasnain bowled Aaron Hardie (10) and Sean Abbott (13) was guilty of a lazy run out, leaving the hosts needing 19 runs and two wickets left, with Cummins and Mitchell Starc (two) seeing them home.

"Really happy with how the guys bowled, everyone played their roles beautifully," Cummins added.

"Obviously we need to try and find some partnerships (in the batting).

"

- Fight -

Earlier, Starc took 3-33 Pakistan were dismissed for 203.

Newly appointed skipper Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 44 but they struggled against some precision bowling, all out in the 47th over after Australia won the toss and sent them in.

"We need to play teams like that," said Rizwan. "We decided whatever the situation we will fight and show courage.

"The luck was with Australia and that's why they won."

In Pakistan's first 50-over game since last year's World Cup, Starc broke through in the third over with Ayub chopping onto his stumps.

That brought Babar Azam to the crease, unburdened by the captaincy after quitting last month.

He upped the tempo before Starc struck again, with Abdullah Shafique caught behind for a tame 12.

Azam put on 39 with Rizwan before spinner Adam Zampa entered the fray and broke the partnership, bowling Azam for 37 with his fourth delivery.

His replacement Kamran Ghulam lasted just six balls, no match for a brutal Cummins bouncer, gloving to wicketkeeper Inglis to leave Pakistan struggling on 70-4 after 19 overs.

A patient Rizwan played himself in, but the wickets kept falling.

Salman Agha was smartly taken at square leg for 12 by Short off Abbott and Rizwan then departed attempting a sweep from part-time spinner Labuschagne.

Afridi hit an entertaining 24, but Starc again struck, rattling his middle stump, before a late flurry, with Shag adding a quick-fire 40.