Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggest that they will not be featuring limited-overs after they were left out of the squad for a trio of one-day internationals and a Twenty 20 matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2022) Australia Test captain Pat Cummins and opening batsman David Warner will not be featuring limited-overs meetings with Pakistan next month as they were left out of the squad for a trio of one-day internationals and a Twenty 20 matches.

The latest reports say that Cummins, Warner, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon will play three Test matches during Pakistan tour.

Australian team will tour Pakistan after long gap of 24 years and will play test matches in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore before playing limited-overs matches from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Aaron Finch will lead a 16-man limited-overs squad that includes Test players Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.