UrduPoint.com

Cummins, Warner To Miss Limited-overs Matches During Pakistan Tour

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2022 | 01:04 PM

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

The latest reports suggest that they will not be featuring limited-overs after they were left out of the squad for a trio of one-day internationals and a Twenty 20 matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2022) Australia Test captain Pat Cummins and opening batsman David Warner will not be featuring limited-overs meetings with Pakistan next month as they were left out of the squad for a trio of one-day internationals and a Twenty 20 matches.

The latest reports say that Cummins, Warner, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon will play three Test matches during Pakistan tour.

Australian team will tour Pakistan after long gap of 24 years and will play test matches in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore before playing limited-overs matches from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Aaron Finch will lead a 16-man limited-overs squad that includes Test players Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Australia Lyon Rawalpindi David Lead Mitchell March April From

Recent Stories

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

29 minutes ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

1 hour ago
 Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected

1 hour ago
 PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia fro ..

PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia from tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>