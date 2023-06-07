UrduPoint.com

Cup Specialist Inzaghi Heading Into Game Of His Life

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 07, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Cup specialist Inzaghi heading into game of his life

Getting Inter Milan to Saturday's Champions League final is the latest achievement in Simone Inzaghi's understated managerial career which has highlighted his ability to perform against the odds

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Getting Inter Milan to Saturday's Champions League final is the latest achievement in Simone Inzaghi's understated managerial career which has highlighted his ability to perform against the odds.

Inzaghi, 47, spent his playing career firmly in the shadow of his older brother Filippo, a prolific goalscorer for Italy's biggest clubs, a two-time European champion and World Cup winner.

The younger Inzaghi, also a striker, played most of his career for Lazio, where he is loved by fans despite a modest goal record and a single league title won 23 years ago.

However in the managerial game it is Simone who is leading the way, at the helm of one of Europe's traditional powerhouses while Filippo slogs about in the lower leagues.

And now he has a chances of winning the biggest honour the club game has to offer, just as his brother did as a player in 2003 and 2007 with Inter's local rivals AC Milan.

"It's my most important ever match, but I believe that's also the case for my players, because we have players like (Edin) Dezko and (Andre) Onana who have played in semi-finals," Inzaghi told reporters on Monday.

"It repays all our effort as it's been a long, hard year."

