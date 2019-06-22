UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 09:40 AM

Curacao upsets Honduras at Gold Cup

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Honduras suffered a shock first round exit from the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup after losing to upstart Curacao 1-0 on Friday at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Leandro Bacuna scored the only goal in the 40th minute of the contest for a Curacao team making just their second appearance in the tournament.

It was their first goal and first win in Gold Cup history.

Honduras peppered Curacao's goal with shots but goalkeeper Eloy Room stood firm, making seven stops in the first half.

Honduras thought they had tied it up at the 60 minute mark but the goal was waved off because of an offside.

In the other game Friday, Jamaica and El Salvador played to a 0-0 draw.

