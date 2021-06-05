UrduPoint.com
Curfew Gives French Open Headache Over Night Sessions

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:01 PM

The French Open launched night sessions for the first time this year, reserving the day's top match for primetime audiences as part of a new broadcasting deal, but a nationwide curfew is giving organisers an almighty scheduling headache.

Rafael Nadal, on the hunt for a 14th Roland Garros title and record 21st major, celebrated his 35th birthday Thursday on his beloved Court Philippe Chatrier by beating Richard Gasquet, in a showdown played under the bright lights, but, noticeably, without fans.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) is in the first of a three-year contract with Amazon Prime Video that requires it to programme the main match in the evening, when it is exclusively broadcast in France on the streaming platform, tournament director Guy Forget told AFP.

However, the streaming of sports events in France is in its nascent stages, and because of the 9pm curfew, organisers are forced to empty the stands around 8.30pm, leaving these top-of-the-bill matches to be played in the shadows.

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions on June 9 will enable 5,000 spectators to attend the first men's quarter-final, but it will be the only one of 10 evening sessions to feature supporters.

Forget reached out to leading players and was clear about the situation.

"I know it's going to strongly displease you, but know that contractually the prize money we're paying you comes in part from the deal we've negotiated. So you will all play at least one night session in front of empty stands," he explained.

