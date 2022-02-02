Curling starts sports at Beijing Olympics in front of fans

Curling got the sports action under way at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony of the Games, with some spectators in attendance

Beijing, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Curling got the sports action under way at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony of the Games, with some spectators in attendance.

Spectators, with empty seats between them, watched the four mixed doubles sessions at the National Aquatics Centre, the so-called "Water Cube" from the 2008 Summer Games that has converted into a curling venue.

The Winter Olympics, the second Games to be held during the coronavirus pandemic, are taking place in a strictly policed "closed loop" to keep competitors, journalists and the Chinese workers looking after them separated from the local population.

While last year's Tokyo Olympics took place almost entirely behind closed doors because of the risk of Covid-19, senior International Olympic Committee official Christophe Dubi has said venues at the Beijing Games could be up to 50 percent full.

Tickets were not sold for these Games and those attending will do so by invitation.