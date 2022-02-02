UrduPoint.com

Curling Starts Sports At Beijing Winter Olympics

Beijing, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Curling got the sports action under way at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony of the Games.

Four mixed doubles preliminary sessions began in the National Aquatics Centre, the so-called "Water Cube" that hosted swimming events at the 2008 Summer Games and has been converted into a curling venue.

