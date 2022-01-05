Current National Badminton Champion Murad Ali honored

To honour current national badminton champion Murad Ali, a ceremony was held here at Wadood Badminton Hall, Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :To honour current national badminton champion Murad Ali, a ceremony was held here at Wadood Badminton Hall, Peshawar sports Complex on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning here that Murad Ali, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recently won the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Championship held in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex by defeating Owais of Wapda in the final.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan along with Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Jaffer Shah, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association Haji Muhammad Amjad, international coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Khan and other personalities were present.

Murad Ali was welcomed for his excellent performance in the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Championship. Murad is also the current national champion. DG Sports KP Khalid Khan in his address said that there is no shortage of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the government is very keen to encourage and ensure best facilities to the players so that they should come forward at the national and international levels. Khalid Khan also congratulated Murad Ali on his excellent performance and assured his full cooperation.