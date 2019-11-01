UrduPoint.com
Curry Lone England Nominee For Rugby's World Player Of The Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Curry lone England nominee for rugby's world player of the year

Tom Curry was the sole England representative on a six-strong shortlist for world player of the year announced Friday even though the Red Rose brigade face South Africa in Saturday's World Cup final

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Tom Curry was the sole England representative on a six-strong shortlist for world player of the year announced Friday even though the Red Rose brigade face South Africa in Saturday's World Cup final.

The Springboks had two nominees in fleet-footed wing Cheslin Kolbe and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Also included were Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and New Zealand's Ardie Savea, while the United States Joe Taufete'e was a surprise selection among the contenders vying to succeed Ireland fly-half Jonathan Sexton as player of the year.

But England captain Owen Farrell, lock Maro Itoje and South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk were among those overlooked.

Meanwhile no Japan players were nominated despite the hosts' impressive run to the last eight of the World Cup.

The shortlist was compiled by a star-studded panel of former internationals including Richie McCaw, John Smit, George Gregan, Brian O'Driscoll and Agustin Pichot, now the vice-chairman of World Rugby.

Kolbe, who turned 26 earlier this week, has started six Tests in 2019 and scored five tries.

He missed South Africa's World Cup semi-final win over Wales with an ankle injury but is in the side for the final together with du Toit, a back-row mainstay for the Springboks.

England flanker Curry, at 21 the youngest player on the shortlist, has been one of the standout players during the World Cup, including a man-of-the-match display in the 40-16 quarter-final win over Australia.

Eagles hooker Taufete'e was nominated after a year in which he took his international try tally to 20 in 27 Tests, albeit most of those scores were not against leading rugby nations.

The awards will be presented at a dinner in Tokyo on Sunday, the day after the World Cup final.

