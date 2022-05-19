UrduPoint.com

Curry, Warriors Outgun Doncic, Mavs In Series Opener

Muhammad Rameez Published May 19, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Curry, Warriors outgun Doncic, Mavs in series opener

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Stephen Curry scored 21 points as the Golden State Warriors bottled up Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to win their Western Conference finals series opener 112-87 on Wednesday.

Three days after Doncic destroyed the Phoenix Suns with a virtuoso performance, the Slovenian star found the going harder against a ruthless Golden State at San Francisco's Chase Center.

Dallas had rained in buckets against Phoenix in Arizona on Sunday, but the scoring dried up against the six-time NBA champions.

The Warriors started slowly but pulled clear decisively in the second half after leading 54-45 at half-time.

With Doncic appearing to be nursing a sore shoulder, the Warriors outscored the visitors 34-24 in the third quarter to lead by 19 points heading into the final period.

An 8-0 start to the fourth quarter left the Warriors cruising 27 points clear at 96-69 to effectively put the game out of reach.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was able to withdraw his starters with five minutes left in the game, earning valuable rest for what could be a long series.

Curry led the scoring with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, while Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins had 19 points apiece.

"We did what we were supposed to do -- we won the first game, but there's a lot of work left," Curry said.

"We had a specific game plan coming in and for the most part we executed it. It's going to take that same effort three more times to beat this team.

"They're a really good team. You've got to stay locked in. Hopefully we'll come out on Friday (in game two) and get it done again." Klay Thompson failed to score a point in the first two quarters but got into the groove in the second half with 15 points. Seven Warriors players finished in double figures.

Doncic led the Mavericks' scoring with 20 points, but cut a disconsolate figure after a defeat where Dallas trailed for almost the entirety of the game.

Dallas somehow had only trailed by nine points at halftime after a wayward shooting performance in the first two quarters.

The Mavs made just 14 of 44 attempts from the field in the first half, and only seven of 29 three-point attempts.

Yet they were able to remain within sight of the Warriors, who shot 22 of 39 but made only five of 18 attempts from beyond the arc.

Thompson made only four attempts from the field in the first half -- and missed them all -- while Curry was also off target from long range, converting only one of six three-point attempts.

The Mavericks pulled to within two points at 35-33 midway through the second quarter, but a brisk 11-2 run, with Curry setting up three-pointers for Poole and Wiggins, saw the Warriors pull clear once more to lay the foundations of victory.

Game two of the series takes place in San Francisco on Friday.

The winner of the Western Conference finals will play the winner of the Eastern Conference, either Boston or Miami, in the NBA Finals.

Related Topics

San Francisco Thompson Same Lead Phoenix Dallas Boston Miami Sunday Gold All From Coach

Recent Stories

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine V ..

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine Vehicles From 2030

9 hours ago
 US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland ..

US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland's NATO Accession - Sullivan

9 hours ago
 US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test ..

US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test During Biden Trip to Asia - Su ..

9 hours ago
 PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooper ..

PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooperative ties

9 hours ago
 Swiss Government Approves Creating Gas Reserve for ..

Swiss Government Approves Creating Gas Reserve for Winter

9 hours ago
 Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN ..

Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN 'Living Indus Initiative'

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.