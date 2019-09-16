CWC 2019 most watched ICC event ever, Pak-India game most witnessed

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 was the most watched ICC event ever, with the most witnessed match of the mega event was of Pakistan and India

The World Cup 2019 was most watched, with a global cumulative average audience of 1.6 billion for live coverage, a 38% increase over the 2015 edition and a unique broadcast audience of 706 million viewers.

The event also recorded a 42% increase in average time watched per unique viewer in comparison to the 2015 Men's Cricket World Cup, said a press release issued here.

The 706 million unique audience was a 22% increase compared to that of Cricket World Cup 2015. 41% of the audience were women, whilst 32% of the 706 million were aged 18 to 34 years old.

Pakistan-India match had a tv audience of 233 million from the 273 million unique viewers that had tuned in globally. The tournament reach within India was 545 million across TV and digital platforms.

Fans watched the World Cup for a longer amount of time, with the event amassing a record 13.7 billion global viewing hours, seeing an 18% increase from the 2011 World Cup and 72% increase from the 2015 event.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said this was the most widely available ICC event in history as more than 20,000 hours of live action, repeats and highlights coverage was carried by 25 broadcast partners across more than 200 territories.

In the host country, the tournament reached a unique audience of 24 million across live and highlights coverage with the final becoming the most watched game of cricket in the United Kingdom.

A unique audience of 15.4 million witnessed the most exciting final in Cricket World Cup history via Sky sports, Sky, Channel 4 and More 4, peaking with 8.92m unique viewers at 19:29 at the start of the historic Super Over. This is the highest ever peak for a cricket match on record for UK television audiences. The Final also received the highest viewing hours for a live cricket match on UK record with 36.6 million.

India led the way with the consumption of live matches on digital platforms with Hotstar reporting a world record for the highest ever concurrent viewership of a live stream with 25.3 million viewers during the India v New Zealand semifinal.

In Australia an overall audience of 6.1 million watched the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with the most watched match the semifinal played between Australia and England with 2.1 million unique viewers.

There were more fans watching the 2019 edition compared to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 in Pakistan with a 37% increase, Bangladesh saw 35% more fans watching and in Sri Lanka the figures were up 11% on 2015, reaching a unique audience of over 100 million.