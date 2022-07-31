UrduPoint.com

CWG 2022 Hockey: New Zealand Stun Pakistan 4-1

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2022 | 07:00 PM

CWG 2022 Hockey: New Zealand stun Pakistan 4-1

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's semifinal hopes went down to the wire as they were stunned by New Zealand 4-1 in their second match of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

The defeat means they lost two crucial points and will have to win the remaining two games to reserve a semifinal berth.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand remained unable to score in the first quarter of the match. But the black sticks dominated the second quarter, taking full advantage of Pakistan's key defender Mubashar Ali's injury, who was cautiously used by the team management in the match.

Mubashar suffered an injury in the first game against South Africa on Saturday when an absolute rocket of a penalty corner from Guise-Brown struck his face mask.

Hugo Inglis scored two back-to-back goals in the 17th and 18th minutes for New Zealand. A few minutes later, Pakistan's Ghazanfar Ali netted a splendid field goal to put Pakistan back in the game.

Dylan Thomas scored the third goal for New Zealand in the 43rd minute, while in the last minute of the match, Sam Lone scored another goal for his team to make it 4-1.

"Our defence was not at its best today due to Mubashar's injury. We were compelled to rest him time and again during the match and send his replacements as he was not fully fit. "We also missed our chances to score goals. Our schedule was very tight. Yesterday, we played our first game and today the second one. But there are no excuses for it as we needed to win this match," team manager Olympian Sameer Hussain told APP.

"They put us on the back foot in the second quarter and we could not really get back into it.

"We were not at our best today. We have to accept that. We will pick ourselves up and try to win the next two matches to qualify for the semifinals," he added.

Pakistan will take on Scotland on August 3 in their third match before facing six-time Commonwealth Games hockey champions Australia in their last group match on August 4.

The top two teams will move to the semifinals, taking place on August 6. The final will be held on August 8, the last day of the multi-sports event. Hockey has been played at the Commonwealth Games since 1998 and in that first year, it was Australia who dominated, winning gold in both the men's and women's competitions. Malaysia men and England women took silver, while England men and New Zealand women won the bronze medals.

Pakistan have never won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the past. Their best performance was during the 2006 event, in Melbourne, when they won the silver medal. Pakistan also won bronze during the 2002 games in Manchester.

The Commonwealth Games has a rich sporting tradition that goes back to 1930. In its earliest edition, the coveted event featured 11 nations and 400 athletes. Now, in its 22nd edition, over 5000 athletes from 72 nations and territories will are participating in the English city of Birmingham in the event known as the Friendly Games.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Australia Melbourne Manchester Birmingham South Africa Malaysia Turkish Lira August Women Sunday Gold Silver Bronze Event From Best Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

18 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

18 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

18 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.