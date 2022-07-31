UrduPoint.com

CWG Cricket: India Register 8-wicket Win Against Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez Published July 31, 2022 | 09:50 PM

CWG Cricket: India register 8-wicket win against Pakistan

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :A solid bowling performance followed by a brilliant opening stand between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma helped India to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Pakistan made a steady start with the bat despite losing an early wicket, but things took a downward curve after Sneh Rana took two wickets in the ninth over to send back set batters Bismah Maroof (17) and Muneeba Ali (32).

Wickets continued to fall steadily, with India piling on the pressure with some excellent fielding. S Meghana pulled off a direct hit at the non-striker's end to dismiss Aliya Riaz shortly after Omaima Sohail was also run out.

Shafali Verma would take a low, diving return catch in the penultimate over, one of the highlights of India's outstanding fielding display in the match.

Bowled out for 99 in the rain-shortened 18-over game, Pakistan had their task cut out with Smriti Mandhana coming out all guns blazing. The left-handed opener thumped Anam Amin for a six and a four in the second over and added three more boundaries in the next over off Diana Baig.

Shafali Verma added to Pakistan's woes with a six and a four next over. In the last over of the Powerplay, Pakistan managed to send back Verma, but India were already 61/1 and well on track to ace the run chase.

Mandhana soon brought up her fifty with a six and stood unbeaten as India completed the run chase with more than eight overs to spare.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Birmingham Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

21 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

21 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

21 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

21 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.