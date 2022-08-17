CWG gold-winner Nooh Butt receives warm welcome at airport

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Commonwealth gold medal-winning weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt received a warm welcome from his fans and officials of Pakistan sports board (PSB) upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport from Konya, Turkiye on Wednesday.

Director General PSB Col (retd) Muhammad Asif Zaman also welcomed Nooh Butt at the airport. He said Nooh Butt was the pride of the nation.

Nooh claimed gold for Pakistan in the recently-held Commonwealth Games 2022 in men's 109+ kg at Birmingham.

The 24-year-old set a new Games record of 173kg in the snatch portion of the event after lifting 170kg in his first attempt. In Clean and Jerk, he lifted 232kg, totaling 405kg to claim gold for Pakistan.

However, he was unable to put up an impressive show at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, held soon after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games. In total, he lifted 378kg to finish fifth in the event.