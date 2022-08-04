CWG table tennis: Fahad Khawaja moves to pre-quarter final stage

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's top paddler Fahad Khawaja will play against England's Paul Drinkhall in round of 32 of table tennis, men's singles event of Commonwealth Games at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre on Friday.

The two-time South Asian Table Tennis Championship silver-medalist and the reigning national champion pulled off three comprehensive wins in Group 15 of table tennis event on late Thursday to advance to the pre-quarter final stage.

The 22-year-old Peshawar-born paddler overcame Guyana's Christopher Franklin 4-0 in the opening fixture. In the second encounter, he brushed aside Bangladesh's Mohtasin Ahmed 4-1.

In the last group outing, he outwitted Darren Douglas of Trinidad & Tobago.

Fahad has been training in Spain for around three weeks before arriving here to represent Pakistan in the table tennis. He said he was targeting some meaningful podium finish at the event. "Representing my country at the coveted Games is a big honour for me. But I'm here not just to feature in the event. My target is a respectful finish," Khawaja, who also participated in the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia told APP.

According to Khawaja the training at the Madrid elite club had helped a lot to develop his technique."I'm sure my training stint in Madrid will yield results. I feel myself ready for the challenge," he added.