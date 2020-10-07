Cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on Nov 1

The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) would be holding a cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on November 1

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) would be holding a cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on November 1.

"The federation has also formed a three-member committee for the event which includes Islamabad Cycling Association Secretary Haroon General, PCF secretary Nisar Ahmed and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Association secretary Muhammad Ali," PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah, told APP on Wednesday.

He said the cycle race from Islamabad to Murree was held in collaboration with Pakbicycle.

com and PCF. "Islamabad, all affiliated units and four provinces will participate in the race," he said.

He said all sports activities have been suspended for the last seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and sports were severely affected. "But now it was good to see the sports activities resuming, therefore we have also organized the race for the cyclists to involve them in healthy activity," he said.

He said the federation has made all preparations for the event and all affiliated units have been informed in this regard.

