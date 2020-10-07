UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cycle Race From Islamabad To Murree On Nov 1

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:30 PM

Cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on Nov 1

The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) would be holding a cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on November 1

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) would be holding a cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on November 1.

"The federation has also formed a three-member committee for the event which includes Islamabad Cycling Association Secretary Haroon General, PCF secretary Nisar Ahmed and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Association secretary Muhammad Ali," PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah, told APP on Wednesday.

He said the cycle race from Islamabad to Murree was held in collaboration with Pakbicycle.

com and PCF. "Islamabad, all affiliated units and four provinces will participate in the race," he said.

He said all sports activities have been suspended for the last seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and sports were severely affected. "But now it was good to see the sports activities resuming, therefore we have also organized the race for the cyclists to involve them in healthy activity," he said.

He said the federation has made all preparations for the event and all affiliated units have been informed in this regard.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Murree Cycling Azhar Ali Muhammad Ali November Event All From Race

Recent Stories

European stock markets edge higher at open

1 minute ago

Crowd gathers ahead of Greece's neo-Nazi trial ver ..

1 minute ago

Stocks swing as Trump hits stimulus hope but calls ..

1 minute ago

Special body sets-up for improvement of infrastruc ..

1 minute ago

PNCA to hold opening ceremony of "Divvy Film Festi ..

11 minutes ago

Top Hockey Agent Says COVID-19 Brings Assortment o ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.