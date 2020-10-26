UrduPoint.com
Cycle Race From Islamabad To Murree On Nov 1

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 01:46 PM

The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), in collaboration with Pakbicycle.com, would hold a cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on November 1

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), in collaboration with Pakbicycle.com, would hold a cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on November 1.

"The Afghan team will also participate in the event, but they are waiting for their visas. Cyclists from all affiliated units, provinces and Islamabad will participate in the race," PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah told APP on Monday.

He said cyclists would also participate in an open category. "The passports of the Afghanistan cycling team have been submitted to the embassy but they have not been issued visas yet," he said.

He said the event would be inaugurated by Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed. "The event will start from Pakistan Sports Complex and will end in Murree.

In Murree, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP Major (R) Muhammad Latasab Satti and District Sports Officer Rawalpindi and members of Rawalpindi Cycling Association will welcome the athletes," he said.

He said the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordinator (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza has been invited as special guest for the closing ceremony of the event where she would distribute trophies and cash prizes among the players.

He said it was good to see sports activities resuming which had come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The federation has completed all the preparations for the event and all the affiliated units have been informed in this regard," he said.

