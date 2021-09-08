Cycle race held in Faisalabad

A cycle race was held in connection with Defense Day of Pakistan under the aegis of District Sports Department here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :A cycle race was held in connection with Defense Day of Pakistan under the aegis of District sports Department here on Wednesday.

The race started from D-Type colony and concluded at Gatwala via Wapda city. Over 65 cyclists participatedin the race.

Chief guest President Divisional Cycling Association Haji Muhammad Javed Sattar and other distributed prizes among the position holders.