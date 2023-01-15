Cycle races held under Annual Cycling Challenge 2023 in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The 16-kilometers long Annual Cycling Challenge 2023 was held here on Sunday in which races of three categories were held. The race was started from Dera Bakha and concluded at Farid Gate. The first category was of cyclists aged between 14 years to 45 years.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Faisal Ahmad flagged off the race. The second category comprised on cyclists under the age of 14 and the third category was of cyclists above 45 years of age. The races of these two categories started at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and concluded at Farid Gate.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr Anum Fatima flagged off these races.

According to the result, Waseem Iqbal won the first category race, Muhammad Khalid was the winner of the Under-14 category and Zafar Abbas won the first position in the above 45 years category.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar gave away prizes to the race winners.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Warraich was also present at the occasion.