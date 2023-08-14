Cycle rally arranged to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi

District Sports Department has organized a cycle rally to celebrate 76th Jashan-e-Azadi here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :District sports Department has organized a cycle rally to celebrate 76th Jashan-e-Azadi here on Monday.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Lateef inaugurated the rally by waving national flag at D-Type Chowk Sammundri Road. More than 200 cyclists participated in the rally which passed through various roads and streets of the city up to Nallaywala on Canal Express Way.