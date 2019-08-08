Cycle rally held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) ::The District sports department in association with District Cycling Association held cycle rally to mark Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations, here Thursday.

More than 80 cyclists took part in the rally which started from Nishatabad bridge and culminated at District Council Chowk after passing through various roads.

The best cyclists were awarded with prizes.