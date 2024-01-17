Results from the second stage of the men's Tour Down Under on Wednesday, a 141.6km ride from Norwood to Lobethal

Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Results from the second stage of the men's Tour Down Under on Wednesday, a 141.6km ride from Norwood to Lobethal:

1. Isaac Del Toro Romero (MEX/UAE Team Emirates) 3hr 29min 37min, 2. Corbin Strong (NZL/Israel-Premier Tech) 0sec, 3. Stephen Williams (GBR/Israel Premier Tech), 4.

Biniam Girmay (ERI/Intermarché-Wanty), 5. Caleb Ewan (AUS/Team Jayco-AlUla).

Overall standings:

1. Isaac Del Toro Romero (MEX/UAE Team Emirates) 6hr 55min 22sec, 2. Corbin Strong (NZL/Israel-Premier Tech) at 2sec, 3. Biniam Girmay (ERI/Intermarché-Wanty) 7sec, 4. Stephen Williams (GBR/Israel Premier Tech), 5. Georg Zimmermann (GER/Intermarche-Wanty) 8sec.