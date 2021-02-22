Cycling boss Van Gansen gets three-year sexual harassment ban

Belgian cycling coach Patrick Van Gansen has been banned for three-years after an investigation into serial complaints of abuse, inappropriate behaviour and violence

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Belgian cycling coach Patrick Van Gansen has been banned for three-years after an investigation into serial complaints of abuse, inappropriate behaviour and violence.

The International Cycling Union have also told Van Gansen he must attend a sexual harassment awareness course if he ever wishes to work in cycling again.

The former coach at UCI Women's World Tour team Health Mate denied accusations from more than 10 female riders stemming from a period of several years.

The UCI said it was happy with its ruling and said it hoped to "set an important precedent in protection from sexual harassment".