Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine results and standings

Results and overall standings after Monday's second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a 172.8km run from Brioude to Saugues

Saugues, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :results and overall standings after Monday's second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a 172.8km run from Brioude to Saugues: Stage 2 1. Lukas Postlberger (AUT/Bora) 4hrs 2mins 20sec., 2. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/BAH) at 11sec., 3. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 11., 4. Kasper Asgreen (DEN/DEC) 11., 5. Sven-Erik Bystroem (NOR/UAE) 11., 6. Patrick Konrad (AUT/BOR) 11., 7. Ilan Van Wilder (BEL/DSM) 11., 8. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/AG2) 11., 9. Alex Aranburu (ESP/AST) 11., 10. David Gaudu (FRA/FDJ) 11.

Selected 11. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/JUM) 11., 16. Nairo Quintana (COL/ARK) 11., 17. Geraint Thomas (GBR/INE) 11., 19. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 11., 28. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 11., 31. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR/INE) 11., 32. Wilco Kelderman (NED/BOR) 11., 33. Ben O'Connor (AUS/AG2) 11., 34. Richie Porte (AUS/INE) 11.

, 36. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL/MOV) 11., 64. Brent Van Moer (BEL/LOT) 3:25., 68. Chris Froome (GBR/ISR) 3:25.

Overall standings 1. Lukas Postlberger (AUT/Bora) 8hrs 38mins 32sec., 2. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/BAH) at 12., 3. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 20., 4. Kasper Asgreen (DEN/DEC) 24., 5. Alex Aranburu (ESP/AST) 24., 6. Patrick Konrad (AUT/BOR) 24., 7. Michael Valgren (DEN/EF1) 24., 8. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 24., 9. Geraint Thomas (GBR/INE) 24., 10. Ilan Van Wilder (BEL/DSM) 24.

Selected13. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/JUM) 24., 14. Sepp Kuss (USA/JUM) 24., 15. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 24., 21. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR/INE) 24., 22. David Gaudu (FRA/FDJ) 24., 24. Nairo Quintana (COL/ARK) 24., 25. Ben O'Connor (AUS/AG2) 24., 28. Wilco Kelderman (NED/BOR) 24.,32. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL/MOV) 24., 37. Richie Porte (AUS/INE) 24., 66. Chris Froome (GBR/ISR) 3:38.

