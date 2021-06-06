Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine results and standings

Les Gets, France, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :results and standings after the eighth and final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday: Stage 1. Mark Padun (UKR/BAH) 4hr 06min 49sec, 2.

Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/JUM) at 1:36, 3. Patrick Konrad (AUT/BOR) 1:36, 4. Ben O'Connor (AUS/AG2) 1:57, 5. David Gaudu (FRA/FDJ) 2:10, 6. Geraint Thomas (GBR/INE) 2:10, 7. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/AST) 2:10, 8.

Richie Porte (AUS/INE) 2:10, 9. Jack Haig (AUS/BAH) 2:10, 10. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 2:10 Overall standings1. Richie Porte (AUS/Ineos) 29hr 37min 05sec, 2. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/AST) at 17, 3.

Geraint Thomas (GBR/INE) 29, 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED/BOR) 33, 5. Jack Haig (AUS/BAH) 34, 6. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL/MOV) 38, 7. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST) 38, 8. Ben O'Connor (AUS/AG2) 47, 9. David Gaudu (FRA/FDJ) 1:12, 10. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR/INE) 1:57