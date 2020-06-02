UrduPoint.com
Cycling Federation Grieved On Murder Of Former International Cyclist Faiz

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:16 PM

Cycling Federation grieved on murder of former international cyclist Faiz

President, Pakistan Cycling Federation, Idris Haider Khawaja, Secretary, Kamran Amin, Secretary, Punjab Cycling Association, Waqar Ali, Secretary, Balochistan Cycling Association, Gul Muhammad Kakar, Secretary, Sindh Cycling Association , Kaleem Awan and the entire cycling family is deeply grieved on the murder of Faiz Ahmad, former international cyclist and senior vice president of KPK Cycling Association

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Cycling Federation, Idris Haider Khawaja, Secretary, Kamran Amin, Secretary, Punjab Cycling Association, Waqar Ali, Secretary, Balochistan Cycling Association, Gul Muhammad Kakar, Secretary, Sindh Cycling Association , Kaleem Awan and the entire cycling family is deeply grieved on the murder of Faiz Ahmad, former international cyclist and senior vice president of KPK Cycling Association.

In a joint statement here on Tuesday they said, "May Allah Kareem in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul, and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss".

They said late Faiz will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to cycling sport in the country, especially his efforts to organize the cycling event in 33rd National Games Peshawar.

They appealed to the Chief Minister KPK, Mehmood Khan to order investigation into the murder of Faiz Ahmad and to ensure arrest of murderers.

