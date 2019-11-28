Cycling federation to re-test samples after doping probe

The international cycling federation (UCI) said it has ordered the re-testing of samples over two seasons following new revelations linked to the Aderlass doping scandal

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The international cycling federation (UCI) said it has ordered the re-testing of samples over two seasons following new revelations linked to the Aderlass doping scandal

The UCI said it had asked the Cycling Anti-Doping Centre on Wednesday to re-analyse samples for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The move was prompted by "new information and documents received from Austrian police involved in the Aderlass operation," the UCI said.

The 'Aderlass' scandal erupted in February when authorities raided the Nordic skiing world championships and Seefeld, Austria.

They uncovered evidence of a major blood-doping operation linked to German doctor Mark Schmidt. 'Aderlass' is the German for 'bloodletting'.

Schmidt, detained by police in Erfurt, is suspected of facilitating blood doping for at least 21 athletes of eight nationalities and across five different sports.

Professional cyclists suspended as a result of the operation include Austrians Stefan Denifl and Georg Preidler, Slovenian Kristijan Koren and Croatia's Kristjan Durasek.