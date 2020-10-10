Results from stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday

Vieste, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :results from stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, a 200km ride from Giovinazzo to Vieste: 1. Alex Dowsett (GBR/ISN) 4hrs 50min 09sec, 2. Salvatore Puccio (ITA/INE) at 1min 15sec, 3. Matthew Holmes (GBR/LOT) same time, 4. Joey Rosskopf (USA/CCC) s.t., 5.

Matthias Brandle (AUT/ISR) 2:10., 6. Simone Ravanelli (ITA/AND) 2:13.,7. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN) 13:56., 8. Fernando Gaviria (COL/UAE) same time, 9. Mikkel Bjerg (DEN/UAE) s.t., 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA/ALM) 13:56.

Selected17. Joao Almeida (POR/DEC) 13min 56sec, 26. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN/AST) same time, 30. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) s.t, 35. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/TRE) s.t.