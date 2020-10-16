UrduPoint.com
Cycling: Giro D'Italia Results

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:31 PM

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results

Standings from the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 192km run between Cervia and Monselice

Monselice, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ):Standings from the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 192km run between Cervia and Monselice: 1. Diego Ulissi (ITA/UAE Emirates), 4hr 22min 18sec, 2. Joao Almeida (POR/DEC) same time, 3. Patrick Konrad (AUT/BOR) s.t., 4. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR/INE) s.t., 5.

Mikkel Honore (DEN/DEC) s.t., 6. Sergio Samitier (ESP/MOV) s.t., 7. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN/AST) s.t., 8. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) s.t., 9. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/TRE) s.t., 10. Jai Hindley (AUS/SUN) s.t.

Selected11. Wilco Kelderman (NED/SUN) s.t., 16. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/NTT) s.t., 24. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOR) at 23sec, 52. Arnaud Demare (FRA/FDJ) 41.

