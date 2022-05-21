Results and standings after stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia, a 147km run from Santena to Turin on Saturday

Stage 14 1. Simon Yates (GBR/BikeExchange) 3hr 43min 44sec, 2.

Jai Hindley (AUS/BOR) at 15sec, 3. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) 15, 4. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/AST) 15, 5. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/INT) 28, 6. Joao Almeida (POR/UAE) 39, 7. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) 51, 8.

Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) 51, 9. Emanuel Buchmann (GER/BOR) 1:10, 10. Juan Pedro Lopez (ESP/TRE) 4:25, 11. Jan Hirt (CZE/INT) 6:28, 12. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 8:04, 13.

Lucas Hamilton (AUS/BIK) 8:04, 14.

Wilco Kelderman (NED/BOR) 8:04, 15. Filippo Zana (ITA/BAR) 8:50, 16. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 9:37 Overall1. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) 58hr 21min 28sec, 2. Jai Hindley (AUS/BOR) at 07sec, 3. Joao Almeida (POR/UAE) 30, 4.

Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) 59, 5. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/INT) 1:01, 6. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) 1:52, 7. Emanuel Buchmann (GER/BOR) 1:58, 8. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/AST) 2:58, 9. Juan Pedro Lopez (ESP/Trek) 4:04, 10. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 9:06, 11. Jan Hirt (CZE/INT) 9:16, 12. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 9:44