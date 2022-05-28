Results and overall standings from Saturday's 20th and penultimate stage of the Giro d'Italia, 168km from Belluno to Passo Fedaia

Passo di Fedaia, Italie, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :results and overall standings from Saturday's 20th and penultimate stage of the Giro d'Italia, 168km from Belluno to Passo Fedaia: Stage 1. Alessandro Covi (ITA/UAE) 4hrs 46mins 34sec, 2. Domen Novak (SLO/BAH) at 32sec, 3. Giulio Ciccone (ITA/TRE) 37, 4. Antonio Pedrero (ESP/MOV) 1min 36sec, 5. Thymen Arensman (NED/DSM) 1:50, 6. Jai Hindley (AUS/BOR) 2:30, 7. Gijs Leemreize (NED/JUM) 3:04, 8. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 3:19, 9. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) 3:19, 10. Lennard Kamna (GER/BOR) 3:39, 11. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) 3:58, 12.

Davide Formolo (ITA/UAE) same time, 13. Lorenzo Fortunato (ITA/EOK) 4:07, 14. Jan Hirt (CZE/INT) 4:25, 15. Sam Oomen (NED/JUM) 4:31, 16. Juan Pedro Lopez (ESP/TRE) 4:33. 17. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/AST) 4:37.

Overall1. Jai Hindley (AUS/Bora) 86hrs 7mins 19sec, 2. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) at 1min 25sec, 3. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) 1:51, 4. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/AST) 7:57, 5. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) 8:55, 6. Jan Hirt (CZE/INT) 9:07, 7. Emanuel Buchmann (GER/BOR) 11:18, 8. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/INT) 16:04, 9. Juan Pedro Lopez (ESP/TRE) 17:29, 10. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 17:56.