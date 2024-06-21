Cycling Gold Medalist Ali Ilyas Receives Grand Welcome
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Pakistan's first-ever cycling gold medalist, Ali Ilyas, was given a grand welcome at Karachi Airport last night, following his historic victory in the Asian Road Cycling Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
The celebration was attended by a large gathering of dignitaries, including Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) management, coaches, players, Sindh Cycling Association members, and enthusiastic fans, all united in honoring his outstanding achievement, said a press release.
Ilyas, a two-time gold medalist, made history by leading Pakistan to the top of the South Asian ranks, surpassing India and showcasing the exceptional skills and abilities of Pakistani cyclists.
This monumental achievement has been hailed as a source of national pride and a bright future for Pakistani cycling in the region.
Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of the South Asian Cycling Federation, commended Ilyas for achieving a prominent position for Pakistan and expressed hope that other athletes will follow in his footsteps with dedication and hard work.
Ilyas's victory serves as an inspiration to future generations, demonstrating the heights that can be achieved with determination and hard work.
