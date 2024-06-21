Open Menu

Cycling Gold Medalist Ali Ilyas Receives Grand Welcome

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Cycling gold medalist Ali Ilyas receives grand welcome

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Pakistan's first-ever cycling gold medalist, Ali Ilyas, was given a grand welcome at Karachi Airport last night, following his historic victory in the Asian Road Cycling Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The celebration was attended by a large gathering of dignitaries, including Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) management, coaches, players, Sindh Cycling Association members, and enthusiastic fans, all united in honoring his outstanding achievement, said a press release.

Ilyas, a two-time gold medalist, made history by leading Pakistan to the top of the South Asian ranks, surpassing India and showcasing the exceptional skills and abilities of Pakistani cyclists.

This monumental achievement has been hailed as a source of national pride and a bright future for Pakistani cycling in the region.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of the South Asian Cycling Federation, commended Ilyas for achieving a prominent position for Pakistan and expressed hope that other athletes will follow in his footsteps with dedication and hard work.

Ilyas's victory serves as an inspiration to future generations, demonstrating the heights that can be achieved with determination and hard work.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Cycling Company Road Almaty Kazakhstan Azhar Ali Gas Gold All Top Asia Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with th ..

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro

2 hours ago
 realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, ..

Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..

3 hours ago
 Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his ..

Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

4 hours ago
 Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

16 hours ago
 Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

17 hours ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

17 hours ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports