UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cycling Great Poulidor Laid To Rest

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

Cycling great Poulidor laid to rest

Former Tour de France winners Bernard Thevenet and Bernard Hinault were among hundreds of mourners who gathered in the village of Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat on Tuesday for the funeral of Raymond Poulidor, who died last week at the age of 83

Saint LonarddeNoblat, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Tour de France winners Bernard Thevenet and Bernard Hinault were among hundreds of mourners who gathered in the village of Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat on Tuesday for the funeral of Raymond Poulidor, who died last week at the age of 83.

"We will miss him, that's for sure, there's going to be a big hole in our lives," said Thevenet.

"He was an intergenerational champion. Known by people who never saw him on a bike." Poulidor clinched 189 wins during his career from 1960-1977 but he will always be remembered for the races he failed to win.

From 1964 to 1976 he finished second in the Tour de France on three occasions and was third five times in an era dominated by Eddy Merckx.

High points included wins in the Tour of Spain, the Dauphine Libere twice, and the Paris-Nice twice.

His grandson Mathieu van der Poel, two-time cyclo-cross world champion, accompanied Poulidor's widow Giselle and their two other grandchildren at the funeral service.

Related Topics

World France Died Van Spain From

Recent Stories

BJP leader taken out by security for interrupting ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Change of Policy ..

3 minutes ago

US 'Firmly' Disagrees With Macron's Assessment of ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Seek Gov't, Volunteers' Support t ..

8 minutes ago

Rights Group Urges UN Mission in CAR to Strengthen ..

8 minutes ago

Taliban Releases US, Australian Hostages in Prison ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.