Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Seven-time Tour de France green jersey winner Peter Sagan's new team TotalEngergies has earned one of the two team invitations allocated for this year's edition.

Race director Christian Prudhomme told AFP on Friday it was a "logical" choice given Sagan's emblematic stature in the sport The Slovak -- a three-time world champion -- moved to the French team in the close season.

His team are joined by a second team from France, B&B Hotels.

Those two will join the 20 outfits, who qualified by right on the Tour de France starting line in Copenhagen on July 1.

B&B -- earning its third invitation -- edged out Uno-X, a team made up of largely young Norwegian riders, with a sprinkling of Danes as well.