Cycling: Jonas Vingegaard factfile

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Factfile on Jonas Vingegaard who won the 2022 Tour de France title on Sunday: Full name: Jonas Vingegaard Nationality: Danish date of birth: December 10, 1996 (25 years old) Place of birth: Hillerslev, Denmark Height: 1.

75m (5ft 9in) Team: Jumbo-Visma Career: Best Grand Tour results Tour de France: Champion (2022); Two stage wins (2022) Vuelta a Espana: 46th (2020) One-day wins: La Drome Classic (2022)Stage-race wins: Settimana Internazionale di Coppi e Bartali (2021)Stage wins: One stage, Tour of Poland (2019); One stage UAE Tour (2021); One stage Criterium du Dauphine (2022)