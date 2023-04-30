UrduPoint.com

Cycling, Judo Competitions Of 34th National Games Shifted To Lahore

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Cycling, Judo competitions of 34th National Games shifted to Lahore

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Olympic Association has decided to shift the 34th National Games Quetta Cycling and Judo competition from Quetta to Lahore due to some administrative reasons here on Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Olympic Association, the Cycling and Judo competitions will be held in Lahore, the capital of Punjab. Similarly, the Judo event will continue from May 15-18, while the manager's meeting will be held on May 14.

