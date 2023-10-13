Open Menu

Cycling Meet Up Hour To Be Held On Every Sunday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 13, 2023 | 10:42 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that there will be a cycling meet up hour on every Sunday.

According to official sources here on Friday, a cycling track loop will be set up at Jail road, canal road and main boulevard to conserve cycling.

The Commissioner said that all departments would host cycling event on every Sunday.

He further said that there would be no cycling race but only cycle riding would be carried out.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa said, "We will talk to restaurants and special discount will be offered to customers coming on cycles."

He said that different options were being considered aimed at improving air quality index through minimizing the use of cars.

He said that directions had been issued to sprinkle water in areas where development work was ongoing.

Section 144 had been imposed on elements causing dust and smoke, he added.

