Cycling: Paris-Nice final results and standings

Levens, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Final results and standings after the eighth stage of Paris-Nice on Sunday: Stage 8 1. Magnus Cort (DEN/EF education) 2hrs 16mins 58sec, 2. Christophe Laporte (FRA/COF) same time, 3. Pierre Latour (FRA/TDE) s.t., 4. Dylan Teuns (EL/BAH) s.t., 5. Warren Barguil (FRA/ARK) s.t., 6. Dylan van Baarle (NED/INE) s.t., 7. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST) s.t., 8. Matteo Jorgenson (USA/MOV) s.t., 9.

Yves Lampaert (BEL/DEC) s.t., 10. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/BOR) s.t.

Final overall standings 1. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/Bora) 28hrs 49mins 51sec, 2. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/AST) at 19sec, 3. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST) 23, 4. Lucas Hamilton (AUS/BIK) 41, 5. Tiesj Benoot (BEL/DSM) 42, 6. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 1:14, 7. Jack Haig (AUS/BAH) 1:18, 8. Matteo Jorgenson (USA/MOV) 1:29, 9. Aurelien Paret-Peintre (FRA/AG2) 1:31, 10. Gino Mader (SUI/BAH) 1:32 Selected15. Primoz Roglic (SLO/JUM) 2:16