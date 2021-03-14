UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cycling: Paris-Nice Final Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez 31 seconds ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 09:50 PM

Cycling: Paris-Nice final results and standings

Levens, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Final results and standings after the eighth stage of Paris-Nice on Sunday: Stage 8 1. Magnus Cort (DEN/EF education) 2hrs 16mins 58sec, 2. Christophe Laporte (FRA/COF) same time, 3. Pierre Latour (FRA/TDE) s.t., 4. Dylan Teuns (EL/BAH) s.t., 5. Warren Barguil (FRA/ARK) s.t., 6. Dylan van Baarle (NED/INE) s.t., 7. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST) s.t., 8. Matteo Jorgenson (USA/MOV) s.t., 9.

Yves Lampaert (BEL/DEC) s.t., 10. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/BOR) s.t.

Final overall standings 1. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/Bora) 28hrs 49mins 51sec, 2. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/AST) at 19sec, 3. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST) 23, 4. Lucas Hamilton (AUS/BIK) 41, 5. Tiesj Benoot (BEL/DSM) 42, 6. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 1:14, 7. Jack Haig (AUS/BAH) 1:18, 8. Matteo Jorgenson (USA/MOV) 1:29, 9. Aurelien Paret-Peintre (FRA/AG2) 1:31, 10. Gino Mader (SUI/BAH) 1:32 Selected15. Primoz Roglic (SLO/JUM) 2:16

Related Topics

Education Hamilton Same Van Pierre Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

20 minutes ago

‘A Changing World’: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

50 minutes ago

UAE youth’s dedication, loyalty, love for our co ..

1 hour ago

Vision of Mohamed bin Zayed enables ADNOC, many ot ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations un ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Iraq discuss advancing transport sector

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.