Cycling: Paris-Nice results

Montluon, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :results and standings after stage three of Paris-Nice on Tuesday, a 13.4km time trial from Domerat to Montlucon (Russian or Belarusian cyclists must compete in a neutral capacity): 1. Wout van Aert (BEL/Jumbo 16min 20sec, 2. Primoz Roglic (SLO/JUM) at 2sec, 3. Rohan Dennis (AUS/JUM) 06, 4. Stefan Kung (SUI/GFJ) 10, 5. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) 11, 6. Ethan Hayter (GBR/INE) 14, 7. Pierre Latour (FRA/TEN) 19, 8. Stefan Bissegger (SUI/EF1) 21, 9. Mads Pedersen (DEN/TRE) 25, 10. Daniel Martinez (COL/INE) 28.

Selected 11. Christophe Laporte (FRA/JUM) 29, 14.

Brandon McNulty (USA/UAE) 36, 19. Adam Yates (GBR/INE) 43, 54. Nairo Quintana (COL/ARK) 1:17, 76. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/JUM) 1:42.

Overall 1. Wout van Aert (BEL/Jumbo) 11hrs 51min 5sec, 2. Primoz Roglic (SLO/JUM) at 10, 3. Christophe Laporte (FRA/JUM) 28, 4. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) 49, 5. Pierre Latour (FRA/TEN) 51, 6. Mads Pedersen (DEN/TRE) 53, 7. Daniel Martinez (COL/INE) 1:06, 8. Aleksandr Vlasov (BOR) 1:09, 9. Stefan Bissegger (SUI/EF1) 1:13, 10. Soren Kraugh Andersen (DEN/DSM) 1:19.

Selected11. Adam Yates (GBR/INE) 1:21, 17. Nairo Quintana (COL/ARK) 1:55.