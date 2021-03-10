UrduPoint.com
Cycling: Paris-Nice Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:45 PM

Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

Results and standings after Paris-Nice stage four on Wednesday a 188km run from Chlon-sur-Sane to Chiroubles

Chiroubles, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :results and standings after Paris-Nice stage four on Wednesday a 188km run from Chlon-sur-Sane to Chiroubles: Stage 4: 1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 4hrs 49min 36sec, 2. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/BOR) at 12sec, 3. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) s.t., 4. Tiejs Benoot (BEL/DSM) s.t., 5. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/AST) s.t., 6. Lucas Hamilton (AUS/BIK) s.t., 7. David Gaudu (FRA/FDJ) 16., 8. Quentin Pacher (FRA/BBH) 16., 9. Pierre Latour (FRA/TDE) 16., 10. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST) 16.

Overall: 1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 13hrs, 26mins 40sec, 2. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/BOR) at 35, 3. Brandon McNulty (USA/UAE) 37, 4. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/AST) 41. 5. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST) 43., 6. Matteo Jorgenson (USA/MOV) 58., 7. Tiesj Benoot (BEL/DSM) 1:05., 8. Lucas Hamilton (AUS/BIK) 1:09., 9. Luis Leon Snchez (ESP/AST) 1:11., 10. Pierre Latour (FRA/TDE) 1:12.

Selected:15. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 1:31., 26. Jai Hindley (AUS/DSM) 2:02., 85. Rohan Dennis (AUS/INE) 15:00.

