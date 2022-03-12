Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

Results and standings after stage seven of the Paris-Nice eight day cycling race on Saturday

Aubagne, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :results and standings after stage seven of the Paris-Nice eight day cycling race on Saturday, 155.5km run from Nice to Col de Turini: Stage 7 1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 4hrs 2min 47sec, 2. Daniel Martinez (COL/INE) s.t., 3. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) at 2sec, 4. Nairo Quintana (COL/ARK) 9, 5. Joao Almeida (POR/UAE) 11, 6. Brandon McNulty (USA/UAE) 25, 7.

Jack Haig (AUS/BAH) 27, 8. Adam Yates (GBR/INE) 29, 9. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 44, 10. Wout Poels (NED/BAH) 56.

Overall1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 26hrs 26min 11sec, 2. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) at 47, 3. Daniel Martinez (COL/INE) 1:00, 4. Adam Yates (GBR/INE) 1:50, 5. Nairo Quintana (COL/ARK) 2:04, 6. Jack Haig (AUS/BAH) 2:12, 7. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/AST) 2:22, 8. Pierre Latour (FRA/TEN) 2:56, 9. Ion Izagirre (ESP/COF) 3:13, 10. Joao Almeida (POR/UAE) 3:29.