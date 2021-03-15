UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cycling Race Held At Kartarpur Corridor

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:07 PM

Cycling race held at Kartarpur Corridor

A cycling race was organized at Kartarpur Corridor in which 100 men, women and children cyclists from Lahore participated

NAROWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :-:A cycling race was organized at Kartarpur Corridor in which 100 men, women and children cyclists from Lahore participated.

The race started from Shakargarh Narowal Road and concluded at Kartarpur Corridor after covering 30 kilometers distance.

The participants of cycle race said the purpose of cycle race was to promote the positive image of Pakistan globally.

Foolproof security arrangements were also made to avert any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Cycling Road Narowal Shakargarh Women From Race Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

South Korea to Start Inoculating People Over 75 in ..

3 minutes ago

Fans barred from Tokyo Olympics torch relay start

3 minutes ago

Dane Who Died After AstraZeneca Shot Had Unusual S ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Is Unaware of Navalny's Whereabouts, Says ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 98,007.296 million released for NHA projects un ..

4 minutes ago

China launches new satellites to survey electromag ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.