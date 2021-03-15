Cycling race held at Kartarpur Corridor

A cycling race was organized at Kartarpur Corridor in which 100 men, women and children cyclists from Lahore participated

The race started from Shakargarh Narowal Road and concluded at Kartarpur Corridor after covering 30 kilometers distance.

The participants of cycle race said the purpose of cycle race was to promote the positive image of Pakistan globally.

Foolproof security arrangements were also made to avert any untoward incident.