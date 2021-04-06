UrduPoint.com
Cycling: Results And Standings From The Tour Of The Basque Country

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:27 PM

Cycling: results and standings from the Tour of the Basque Country

Results and standings from the second stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, a 154.8km run between Zalla and Sestao

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings from the second stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, a 154.8km run between Zalla and Sestao: Stage 1. Alex Aranburu (ESP/Astana) 3hrs 45mins 32sec, 2. Omar Fraile (ESP/AST) at 15sec, 3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) same time, 4. David Gaudu (FRA/FDJ) s.t., 5. Michael Woods (CAN/ISR) s.t., 6. Primoz Roglic (SLO/JUM) s.t., 7. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/BOR) s.t., 8.

Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) s.t., 9. Sergio Higuita (COL/EF1) s.t., 10. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) s.t.

Standings1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 4hrs 03mins 04sec, 2. Alex Aranburu (ESP/AST) at 5sec, 3. Brandon McNulty (USA/UAE) 6, 4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) 24, 5. Adam Yates (GBR/INE) 28, 6. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/BOR) 31, 7. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/JUM) 32, 8. Omar Fraile (ESP/AST) 34, 9. Wilco Kelderman (NED/BOR) 40, 10. Pello Bilbao (ESP/AST) 42.

