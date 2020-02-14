UrduPoint.com
Cycling: Results From The 177.7km Third Stage Of The Tour Colombia From Paipa To Sogamoso On Thursday

Cycling: Results from the 177.7km third stage of the Tour Colombia from Paipa to Sogamoso on Thursday

Results from the 177.7km third stage of the Tour Colombia from Paipa to Sogamoso on Thursday

Sogamoso, Colombia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):Results from the 177.7km third stage of the Tour Colombia from Paipa to Sogamoso on Thursday: 1. Juan Sebastian Molano (COL) UAE Team Emirates 3hrs 57min 00sec, 2. Edwin Avila (COL) Israel Start-up same time, 3. Alvaro Hodeg (COL) Deceuninck-Quick Step s.t., 4. Julian David Molano (COL) Colombia National team s.t., 5. Jhonatan Restrepo (COL) Androni Giocattoli s.t., 6. Umberto Marengo (ITA) Vini Zabu-KTM s.t., 7. Bert Van Lerberghe (BEL) Deceuninck-Quick Step s.t., 8. Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-up s.t., 9. Richard Carapaz (ECU) Team Ineos s.t., 10. Idar Andersen (NOR) Uno-X Norwegian Dev Team) s.t.

Selected others: 21. Egan Bernal (COL) Team Ineos s.

t., 86. Fabio Aru (ITA) UAE Emirates Team s.t., 112. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-Quick Step at 1:14 Overall standings: 1. Jonathan Caicedo (ECU) EF Pro Cycling 7hr 27min 10sec, 2. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Pro Cycling) s.t., 3. Daniel Martinez (COL) EF Pro Cycling s.t., 4. Tejay van Garderen (USA0 EF Pro Cycling S.T., 5. Juan SebastiAn Molano (COL) UAE Team Emirates 40, 6. Bert Van Lerberghe (BEL) Deceuninck-Quick Step 45, 7. Jannik Steimle (GER) Deceuninck-Quick Step s.t., 8. Richard Carapaz (ECU) Team Ineos 46, 9. Egan Bernal (COL) Team Ineos s.t., 10. Jhonnatan Narvaez (COL) Team Ineos s.t.

Selected others:20. Fabio Aru (ITA) UAE Team Emirates 1:00, 81. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-Quick Step 2:22

