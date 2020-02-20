Cycling squad announced for KP U21 Inter-Regional Games

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Thursday announced the names of the short-listed cyclists for the forthcoming KP U21 Inter-Regional Games to be held in April this year

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Thursday announced the Names of the short-listed cyclists for the forthcoming KP U21 Inter-Regional Games to be held in April this year.

Currently the Inter-Tehsil Games continued in all 127 Tehsils across Pakistan and hopefully good takent would come up through this vital sporting events.The players' trials for the Peshawar Regional Team for the Inter-Regional competitions in the series of U-21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been completed, with cycling team trials held on the Northern Bypass with more than 100 cyclists across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including District Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber District players participated.

The trials were held in 14-km scratch road races and 14km individual time trials in which Zabi, Akh, Arshad, Irshad, Irshad. Mohammad Jamil, Hakimullah, Yousuf and Shah Zeb Khan were selected.

This was stated by President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad while talking to media men here on Thursday. He said the cyclists would give good result in the forthcoming event like they had in the past.

Nisar Ahmad, Sarmad Shabab, Akhtar, Mohammad Ali, Ajazur Rehman acted as officials and time keepers.