Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France

Florence, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The route for the 2024 Tour de France which starts in Florence on Saturday finishes in Nice on July 21 after 21 stages and 3,498km:

Stage 1 - June 29

Florence to Rimini - 206km (hilly)

Stage 2 - June 30

Cesenatico to Bologna - 199km (hilly)

Stage 3 - July 1

Plaisance to Turin - 230km (flat)

Stage 4 - July 2

Pinerolo to Valloire - 140km (mountains)

Stage 5 - July 3

Saint Jean de Maurienne to Saint Vulbas - 177km (flat)

Stage 6 - July 4

Macon to Dijon - 163km (flat)

Stage 7 - July 5

Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin - 25km (flat ITT)

Stage 8 - July 6

Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises - 183km (flat)

Stage 9 - July 7

Troyes to Troyes - 199km (hilly)

First Rest Day - July 8

Stage 10 - July 9

Orleans to Saint-Amand-Montrond - 187km (flat)

Stage 11 - July 10

Evaux-les-Bains to Le Lioran - 211km (hilly)

Stage 12 - July 11

Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot - 204km (flat)

Stage 13 - July 12

Agen to Pau - 165km (flat)

Stage 14 - July 13

Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan - 152km (mountains)

Stage 15 - July 14

Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille - 198km (mountains)

Second Rest Day - July 15

Stage 16 - July 16

Gruissan to Nimes - 187km (flat)

Stage 17 - July 17

Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Superdevoluy - 178km (mountains)

Stage 18 - July 18

Gap to Barcelonnette - 179km (hilly)

Stage 19 - July 19

Embrun to Isola 2000 - 145km (mountains)

Stage 20 - July 20

Nice to Col de la Couillole - 133km (mountains)

Stage 21 - July 21

Monaco to Nice - 34km (hilly ITT)