Cycling: Stages Of The 2024 Tour De France
The route for the 2024 Tour de France which starts in Florence on Saturday finishes in Nice on July 21 after 21 stages and 3,498km:
Stage 1 - June 29
Florence to Rimini - 206km (hilly)
Stage 2 - June 30
Cesenatico to Bologna - 199km (hilly)
Stage 3 - July 1
Plaisance to Turin - 230km (flat)
Stage 4 - July 2
Pinerolo to Valloire - 140km (mountains)
Stage 5 - July 3
Saint Jean de Maurienne to Saint Vulbas - 177km (flat)
Stage 6 - July 4
Stage 7 - July 5
Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin - 25km (flat ITT)
Stage 8 - July 6
Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises - 183km (flat)
Stage 9 - July 7
Troyes to Troyes - 199km (hilly)
First Rest Day - July 8
Stage 10 - July 9
Orleans to Saint-Amand-Montrond - 187km (flat)
Stage 11 - July 10
Evaux-les-Bains to Le Lioran - 211km (hilly)
Stage 12 - July 11
Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot - 204km (flat)
Stage 13 - July 12
Agen to Pau - 165km (flat)
Stage 14 - July 13
Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan - 152km (mountains)
Stage 15 - July 14
Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille - 198km (mountains)
Second Rest Day - July 15
Stage 16 - July 16
Gruissan to Nimes - 187km (flat)
Stage 17 - July 17
Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Superdevoluy - 178km (mountains)
Stage 18 - July 18
Gap to Barcelonnette - 179km (hilly)
Stage 19 - July 19
Embrun to Isola 2000 - 145km (mountains)
Stage 20 - July 20
Nice to Col de la Couillole - 133km (mountains)
Stage 21 - July 21
