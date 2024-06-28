Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France

Open Menu

The route for the 2024 Tour de France which starts in Florence on Saturday finishes in Nice on July 21 after 21 stages and 3,498km:

Stage 1 - June 29

Florence to Rimini - 206km (hilly)

Stage 2 - June 30

Cesenatico to Bologna - 199km (hilly)

Stage 3 - July 1

Plaisance to Turin - 230km (flat)

Stage 4 - July 2

Pinerolo to Valloire - 140km (mountains)

Stage 5 - July 3

Saint Jean de Maurienne to Saint Vulbas - 177km (flat)

Stage 6 - July 4

Macon to Dijon - 163km (flat)

Stage 7 - July 5

Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin - 25km (flat ITT)

Stage 8 - July 6

Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises - 183km (flat)

Stage 9 - July 7

Troyes to Troyes - 199km (hilly)

First Rest Day - July 8

Stage 10 - July 9

Orleans to Saint-Amand-Montrond - 187km (flat)

Stage 11 - July 10

Evaux-les-Bains to Le Lioran - 211km (hilly)

Stage 12 - July 11

Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot - 204km (flat)

Stage 13 - July 12

Agen to Pau - 165km (flat)

Stage 14 - July 13

Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan - 152km (mountains)

Stage 15 - July 14

Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille - 198km (mountains)

Second Rest Day - July 15

Stage 16 - July 16

Gruissan to Nimes - 187km (flat)

Stage 17 - July 17

Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Superdevoluy - 178km (mountains)

Stage 18 - July 18

Gap to Barcelonnette - 179km (hilly)

Stage 19 - July 19

Embrun to Isola 2000 - 145km (mountains)

Stage 20 - July 20

Nice to Col de la Couillole - 133km (mountains)

Stage 21 - July 21

Monaco to Nice - 34km (hilly ITT)

