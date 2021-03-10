Cycling: Tirreno-Adriatico results

Results from the first stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico over 156km at Lido di Camaiore on Wednesday

results from the first stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico over 156km at Lido di Camaiore on Wednesday: 1. Wout van Aert (BEL/JUM) 3hr 36min 17sec, 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS/LOT) s.t., 3. Fernando Gaviria (COL/UAE) s.t., 4. Andrea Vendrame (ITA/AG2R) s.t. 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO/BIK) s.t., 6. Tim Merlier (BEL/ALP) s.t., 7. Alvaro Jose Hodeg (COL/DEC) s.t., 8. Davide Ballerini (ITA/DEC) s.t., 9. Ivan Garcia (ESP/MOV) s.t., 10. Hugo Hofstetter (FRA/ISR) s.t.

Selected: 11. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOR) s.t., 20. Elia Viviani (ITA/COF) s.t., 29. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) s.t., 42. Geraint Thomas (GBR/INE) s.t., 50. Egan Bernal (COL/INE) s.t., 77. Mathieu van der Poel (NED/ALP) s.t., 84. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/TRE) s.t., 114. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) s.t.

Overall standings:1. Wout van Aert (BEL/JUM) 3hr 36min 07sec, 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS/LOT) at 4sec, 3. Fernando Gaviria (COL/UAE) 6sec, 4. Simone Velasco (ITA/Gazprom) 7sec, 5. Mattia Bais (ITA/Androni) 8sec